LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Xiaomi's foreign investment rules face review

Xiaomi's foreign investment rules face review

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 13:50 IST
India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office has recommended a detailed probe into Xiaomi’s India operations over alleged compliance issues involving foreign investment rules and its business model.

Trending Topics

trending videos