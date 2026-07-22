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WTA introduces sex test for all players on the WTA tour

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 16:42 IST
The WTA has announced that players will have to undergo a one-time test for the SRY gene, which determines biological sex. Players face disciplinary action should they refuse testing.

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