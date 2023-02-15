World of Africa: Fighting rages in Somaliland's las anod

Somalia authorities have over the past week been dealing with yet another mass displacement of people as conflict raged in las-anod following intensified confrontation between Somaliland forces and s-s-c militias. The problem in las anod is that the clans have disagreed on which side to pay allegiance to. Security experts fear that the problem may distract authorities from fighting Al-Shabaab, allowing the terrorists to infiltrate the area. Here's a report about what's happening in Somaliland.