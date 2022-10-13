World in Pictures: 2022 World Judo Championships; University entrance exams at Kabul University

Published: Oct 13, 2022, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
From the 2022 World Judo Championships to university entrance exams at Kabul University, here are some impactful images from around the world on 13 October, 2022.
Read in App