LIVE TV
RUSSIA Vs. UKRAINE
IPL 2022
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
RUSSIA Vs. UKRAINE
IPL 2022
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
World Bank: Bangladesh to have over 19 mn climate refugees by 2050
Mar 31, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
According to the World Bank, more than 19 million people are expected to become internal climate refugees by 2050 in Bangladesh. A small town in southwestern Bangladesh is now offering a new life to thousands of climate migrants.
Read in App