WION-VOA Co-Production: 61% Americans favour some sort of legal abortion

Published: Jun 24, 2022, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Americans are waiting on a landmark court case decision at the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that could overturn legal abortion across the country. For more details, we're joined by VOA’s Jessica Stone.
Read in App