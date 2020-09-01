WION Traveller S4 Episode 6—Saddling up at Hoshiarpur

With Punjab opening up to visitors Meraj and Johan make a beeline for a picturesque farm located at the foothills of the Shivalik mountains in Hoshiarpur. Meraj elects to ride a motorcycle while Johan gets ferried in a car; their experiences on the road, running from a rampaging monsoon, are defined by that choice. At Citrus County Firdaus, a luxury farmstay, they thrive in the face of typical Punjabi hospitality and gorge themselves silly. Meraj tries out the farm life, tilling land in an air-conditioned tractor while Johan cycles about in the rain, and impresses with his skills at picking low-hanging fruit.