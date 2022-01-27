WION Pitstop: New Volvo XC60 review

The new Volvo XC60 gets a rework with fresher styling cues, more features on the inside and a mild-hybrid petrol motor replacing the D5 diesel on sale earlier. While the changes aren’t enormous, it does seem like Volvo has finally brought an XC60 to India that is a more rounded package. Not just for the added safety but also a strong set of value-adding features at par if not exceeding segment benchmarks. The question remains as to whether it will be enough to make a dent in the German-dominated space. Meanwhile, let's go for a drive in this updated Volvo XC60 and see how it behaved on the Indian roads.