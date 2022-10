When it comes to the super luxury cars category, there is an intense rivalry between three renowned German automakers. While the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series have a sizeable fan following, the Audi A8 too has been a firm favourite for many over the years. So, we went for a drive in the 2022 facelifted version of Audi's flagship luxury sedan, the A8 L, to find out the reason behind its success story and here's what we came back with.