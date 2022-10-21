WION Fineprint | Will Boris Johnson return as the UK Prime Minister?

Published: Oct 21, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Britain is expecting to get a new Prime Minister by the end of next week. Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and other names have been doing the rounds. But could Boris Johnson take the UK PM's post again?
