WION Fineprint: Why is space junk a problem?

Published: Aug 03, 2022, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
There are about 2000 active satellites orbiting the Earth and around 3000 dead satellites are littering the space. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you why is space junk a problem and who is going to fix it.
