WION Fineprint | NASA chief says China trying to take over the moon

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China has rejected a warning from the chief of NASA that China might "take over" the moon as part of a military programme, calling it an irresponsible smear. Molly Gambhir tells you how the space race is heating up.
