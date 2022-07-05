WION Fineprint | Hong Kong lawmaker tests positive after photo with Xi Jinping

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Hong Kong lawmaker, who posed for a group photo with Xi Jinping during the Chinese President’s visit to the city this week, has tested positive for COVID. Molly Gambhir tells you all about Xi Jinping's close brush with COVID-19.
