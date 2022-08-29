WION Fineprint | 2 protesters killed in clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone

Published: Aug 29, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Two protesters were killed and Iraq declared a nationwide curfew after supporters of Muqtada Al-Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad's Green Zone. Molly Gambhir tells you why Iraq could soon descend into a civil war.
Read in App