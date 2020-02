Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 'Arth' | A Cultural Festival | WION Exclusive Watch Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah as he converses with Sudhir Chaudhary about 'Nationalism in times of strife: Rashtravadke naye aayam', at Spotify presents Arth - A Culture Fest, co-powered by Mongia Steel Limited , Manyavar, Hindustan Times, and Karigari Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds.