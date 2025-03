Egypt has pitched it self to become a member of India Middle East Europe or IMEE corridor that was announced during Delhi G20 summit in 2023. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Egypt's Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib said that his country has the required infrastructure, pointing to railway connect. In January 2023, during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to India, both nations agreed to elevate their relationship to a "strategic partnership," aiming to boost bilateral trade to US$12 billion within five years. Egypt’s strategic location, particularly with the Suez Canal, enhances its appeal as a gateway for India into African and European markets.