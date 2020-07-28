WION exclusive conversation with French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain

The French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain, speaking ahead of the arrival of Rafale fighter jets has said it shows "strong partnership between our 2 countries." Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal at Delhi's Palam airport where French Military Plane landed with COVID medical aid, envoy Lenain said, "India is a world leader in the production of the vaccine" and " it is going to be like this for COVID." France sent 120 ventilators, along with 50,000 serological test kits 50,000 nose and throat swabs to India on Tuesday. This the French envoy said is in "reciprocation" of Indian help to France when it was hit by COVID.