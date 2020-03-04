LIVE TV
WION Dispatch: What measures India is taking against coronavirus?
Mar 04, 2020, 08.25 PM(IST)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that there are a total of 28 coronavirus cases in India; one in Delhi, six in Agra, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and three in Kerala.