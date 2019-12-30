WION Dispatch: U.S., Somalia govt neutralised 4 Al-Shabaab terrorists

Dec 30, 2019, 07.55 PM(IST)
The United States and Somalia govt claimed to neutralise 4 Al-Shabaab terrorists after the horrendous car explosion in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday which claimed the lives of around 80 people. #WIONDispatch #WION