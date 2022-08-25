WION Dispatch | India: 31,458 accidents occurred in Maharashtra between January to June 2022

Published: Aug 25, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to information sourced from the state transport department, 31,458 road accidents occurred in Indian state of Maharashtra killing 8,068 people while 14,200 were injured between January to June 2022.
