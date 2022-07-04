WION Dispatch | Global inflation woes escalates: Turkiye annual inflation rate was 78.62% for June

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Global inflation wars are continuing and this time the inflation has jumped in Turkiye with 79 percent jump registered in the prices last month, the highest the country has seen in nearly 25 years.
