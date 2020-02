The second batch of foreign envoys, many of them from the European Union will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir later this week as part of the government's efforts to display the measures taken to restore normalcy in the newly created union territory. The two-day visit will begin on February 12. Of the 25 envoys in the group, 10 belong to the European Union. The group will visit Budgam, where they will be briefed by the army.