WION Climate Tracker | United Nations warns nations, again!: Oil, gas emissions three times higher

Published: Nov 10, 2022, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Oil and gas are the two products crucial to our livelihood and industries but its impact on our environment is extremely concerning so much so that the world needs to transition towards a cleaner source, however, the world seems far from it.
Read in App