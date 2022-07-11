WION Climate Tracker | Temperatures rises to 33°C in parts of UK | Level 3 alert raised in London

Published: Jul 11, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A heat health alert has been issued in the UK with the mercury expected to remain consistently high throughout this week. The government has told the citizens to be careful as temperatures are predicted to reach 33°C in parts of the country.
