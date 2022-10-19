WION Climate Tracker: Study: WWII German vessel shipwreck is polluting North Sea

Published: Oct 19, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scientists have found a German fishing vessel that sank in the North Sea during the second world war and has been releasing pollutants. This vessel has disturbed the marine environment in the sea and poses a threat to the other aquatic creatures.
