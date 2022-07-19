WION Climate Tracker: Passengers experience 'moments of panic' as wildfires threaten Spain's Zamora

Published: Jul 19, 2022, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Climate crisis is affecting the entire planet in recent times, it has wreaked havoc in Europe. Blazes across the Europe have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands of residents and tourists to flee.
