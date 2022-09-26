WION Climate Tracker | Moroccan charity sources, collects and recycles waste

Published: Sep 26, 2022, 10:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A Moroccan charity is partnering with local companies to help clean up the streets of Casablanca. The team is collecting hundreds of kilograms of waste a day and turning it into useful objects like chairs and bags.
Read in App