WION Climate Tracker | Lake Mead at risk due to drought | Water levels plunge to dangerous lows

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 02:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Western United States is currently witnessing a mega drought, one that has sent water levels plunging to a historic low. At these lows, the Hoover dam stands unable to generate electricity for the hundreds of thousands of people of western US.
