WION Climate Tracker: Fire breaks out near Mariposa County, Blaze spreads to Sierra national forest

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
California is battling an intense wildfire. In Mariposa county, the fire has destroyed 1600 acres of forest. The blaze has now spread to the north and east of the Mariposa county and has reached Sierra national forest.
