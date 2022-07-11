WION Climate Tracker | Dark side of clean energy: Solar panels leaving behind toxic trash

Published: Jul 11, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
We are approaching towards the first big wave of discarded solar panels. The problem of solar e-waste is real, what's even worse is that most of the dead solar panels go straight to the landfills because the cost of recycling them is high.
