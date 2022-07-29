WION Climate Tracker| Climate change impacting World's ocean; rising temperatures damage coral reefs

Published: Jul 29, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The ocean has tolerated the impact of human-made global warming for a long time. As excessive heat and energy has warmed the oceans, the change in ocean temperature leads to some unparalleled chain of events.
Read in App