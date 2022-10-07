WION Climate Tracker | Argentina: Scientists conduct autopsies to assess cause of death of 13 whales

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 01:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Whales are among the most majestic beings on our planet. They have always fascinated human beings. People in Argentina witness something horrifying. Bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found.
Read in App