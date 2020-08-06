Wion Broadband Olympic Edition | Comeback Queen Sakshi Malik adds to India's Wrestling legacy at Rio

Wrestling had been one of India's most successful sports at the Olympics with 4 medals since Independence. Wrestling however was a male-dominated sport and female wrestlers were frowned upon in the state of Haryana. Sakshi Malik charted a journey against the odds at a very young age and at the Rio Olympics, she scripted an amazing comeback to win Bronze in the 58kg event. It ended India's wait for a medal at those Olympics and also shattered mindsets and opened the door for more parents to send their daughters to Wrestling arenas.