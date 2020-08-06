Wion Broadband Olympic Edition | Comeback Queen Sakshi Malik adds to India's Wrestling legacy at Rio

Aug 06, 2020, 06.45 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Wrestling had been one of India's most successful sports at the Olympics with 4 medals since Independence. Wrestling however was a male-dominated sport and female wrestlers were frowned upon in the state of Haryana. Sakshi Malik charted a journey against the odds at a very young age and at the Rio Olympics, she scripted an amazing comeback to win Bronze in the 58kg event. It ended India's wait for a medal at those Olympics and also shattered mindsets and opened the door for more parents to send their daughters to Wrestling arenas.