LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Wildfires burn in Spain and France as heatwave worsens
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST
Wildfires burn in Spain and France as heatwave worsens
Videos Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST

Wildfires burn in Spain and France as heatwave worsens

A blaze in southern France forced the closure of the Marseille airport, and weather agencies issued warnings for other parts of Europe where temperatures were expected to climb this week.

Trending Topics

trending videos