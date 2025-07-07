/Wildfire spreads throughout southern France; hundreds of firefighters & aircraft deployed

LOGIN
Jul 07, 2025
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 14:15 IST

Wildfires broke out in the Corbieres area of Aude in the southwest, where temperatures topped 40 degrees, forcing the evacuation of a campsite and abbey as a precaution.

