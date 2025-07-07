Published: Jul 07, 2025, 11:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 11:15 IST
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 11:15 IST
Why young US graduates are struggling to find jobs
The U.S. job market looks healthy at a glance, but young college graduates are facing their toughest job hunt in over a decade. With youth unemployment at 5.8%, the highest since 2013 outside of COVID years, hiring is down, and student debt remains heavy. From tech slowdowns to AI disruption, we decode what’s driving the graduate job crisis. Watch in for more details!