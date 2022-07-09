Why US has been unable to impose stricter gun laws?

The rate of mass shootings in the US is unprecedented this year. Six months into 2022, there have been at least 314 mass shootings. According to the Gun Violence Archive, an average of about 1.7 shootings take place per day. The July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park is the 15th mass killing of the year and the 11th on the holiday weekend. Around 10,072 people have died nationwide due to firearms. But despite a high rate of gun violence… Politicians and voters continue resisting changes to their gun laws.