Why Japan lost to China in Electric car sales

Japanese engines have been the Hallmark of efficiency and dependability in the age of internal combustion engines Honda Toyota Mitsubishi and Suzuki are some of the most iconic names when it comes to car makers around the world but if you have been following the EV space closely you will realize that none of these companies have shifted gears fast enough to capture the EV Market in fact Japanese car makers bet big on hybrid technology and hydrogen power but the world has embraced EVS as the future of mobility and now Japan is playing catch-up with American and Chinese car makers with less than five percent share in the EV segment.