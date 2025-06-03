LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 08:21 IST
Why is the FBI using polygraph tests?
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 08:21 IST

Why is the FBI using polygraph tests?

FBI has intensified internal leak investigations by mandating polygraph tests leading to widespread unease.

Trending Topics

trending videos