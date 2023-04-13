Why has UK confirmed further $500 million in loan guarantees for Ukraine?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the greatest humanitarian crisis. Thousands of lives have been lost and millions of livelihoods have been disrupted. The prospects of an end to this prolonged war are uncertain. The nations stepped up to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. One year in, amid the ongoing destruction, the aid required to battle Russia continues to rise. To help Ukraine in its tough time, Britain is ready to provide an extra $500 million in loan guarantees.