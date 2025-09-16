/Why Gen Z is so anxious: Climate, cash, and constant pressure

Gen Z is reporting the highest levels of anxiety and depression compared to any other generation. What’s driving this crisis? From climate change fears and crushing financial instability to nonstop social pressure and the overwhelming impact of technology, young people today face an unprecedented storm of stressors. But there's also hope — Gen Z is more open than ever about mental health and is actively seeking support in ways that break generational taboos. Here’s what’s behind the numbers, and what could change the game.