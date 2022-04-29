Why did Ratan Tata say 'Thank You' to the Indian PM Narendra Modi?

Published: Apr 29, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Assam, Ratan Tata welcomed him and lauded PM Modi for inaugurating the Cancer Hospital in Dibrugarh city of Assam. Listen in to what Ratan Tata said while addressing the audience.
