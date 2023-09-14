Why did Putin praise Elon Musk while Ukrainian troops continue to use Starlink on 'all front lines'?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Putin hailed Elon Musk. Musk was called an 'Outstanding' person. The praise by the Russian President comes days after Elon Musk refused a Ukrainian request.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos