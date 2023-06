yclone Biparjoy is taking up its form at an alarming level. The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' underwent rapid intensification twice during its lifecycle. Cyclone Biparjoy is now over the east-central Arabian Sea & is expected to cross Saurashtra, Kutch. It is also forecasted to hit adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi on June 14.