Why are Pakistan & China increasing their nuclear arsenal? | World at War

A new nuclear arms race is underway. Pakistan which at this moment is believed to have about 170 nuclear weapons is increasing its nuclear arsenal to 200 nuclear bombs by 2025. According to the 'Federation of American Scientists Nuclear Information Report', Pakistan is expanding its uranium enrichment infrastructure. But the question is why? And do you know who else is expanding their nuclear arsenal? Well, China too is expanding its nuclear arsenal at a furious pace. Beijing it appears wants to match the American nuclear arsenal in the days to come. But what most people find baffling at this moment is why Pakistan given its economic condition is increasing the number of nuclear bombs in its possession?