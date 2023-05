Indian Navy ships are heading to the South China Sea. India is taking part in the inaugural edition of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) on 2 May. It will expand military cooperation between India & the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN). For the first time, India is getting involved in exercises with ASEAN Organisation. AIME-2023 will consist of wargames which are going to take place in the South China Sea.