/Who pays what? Full breakdown of new UPI merchant discount rates

India's UPI ecosystem is entering a new phase. Payments up to ₹2,000 will continue to remain free, protecting everyday users and small merchants. However, larger merchant transactions above ₹2,000 will attract a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), capped at ₹300. Consumers will not pay the charge directly, but the move is aimed at making India's digital payments infrastructure more financially sustainable as UPI volumes continue to surge. The debate now is who ultimately bears the cost of the world's largest real-time payments network.