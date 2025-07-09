Who is Sabih Khan? The newly appointed Apple's COO

Apple has announced that the company's senior vice president of Operations, Sabih Khan, will become the chief operating officer later this month, replacing veteran executive Jeff Williams. The outgoing COO will continue reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook and overseeing Apple’s design team and Apple Watch, alongside the company’s health initiatives. Apple’s design team will then transition to reporting directly to Cook after Williams retires late in the year, the company added.