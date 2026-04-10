/Who is Reza Amiri Moghadam; Iran's Ambassador To Pakistan On FBI's Most Wanted List

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 23:30 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 23:30 IST
Diplomatic tensions have taken a dramatic turn as questions emerge over possible US engagement with Reza Amiri Moghadam, who reportedly appears on the FBI’s most wanted list. He is linked to the abduction of a retired FBI agent, a case that has remained unresolved for years. Adding to the intrigue, the envoy briefly posted about incoming negotiations before deleting it. The controversy casts a shadow over already sensitive Iran-US talks.