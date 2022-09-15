WHO chief: World has never been in a better position to end the pandemic

Published: Sep 15, 2022
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world had never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic and urged nations to keep up their efforts against the coronavirus.
